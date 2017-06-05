Three students suffer minor injuries in Moncks Corner crash involving school bus

Police, firefighters and EMS respond to a crash involving a school bus Wednesday, May 24, 2017, on U.S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Kim Cooper/Staff Police, firefighters and EMS respond to a crash involving a school bus Wednesday, May 24, 2017, on U.S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.