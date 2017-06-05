Three students suffer minor injuries in Moncks Corner crash involving school bus
Police, firefighters and EMS respond to a crash involving a school bus Wednesday, May 24, 2017, on U.S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Kim Cooper/Staff Police, firefighters and EMS respond to a crash involving a school bus Wednesday, May 24, 2017, on U.S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For home to rent relocateing to South C...
|17 hr
|matt3806
|1
|Moncks Corner Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jun 8
|Musikologist
|15
|Looking for an old friend Tony DiBenedetto
|Jun 2
|An old friend
|1
|hot waitress at ruby tueday's
|May 30
|INTERESTED
|1
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|May 12
|Hey Pissant
|7
|SC town considers ban on illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|May '17
|Goodman
|8
|Summerville Police Department (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Innocent bystander
|4
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC