Residents raise DIPG awareness
Randy Hinton describes it as a "serial child killer" when he reminisces on how a childhood cancer brought pain and suffering to the innocent life of his then-five-year-old daughter Haley and ultimately took her life. On Thursday at the Summerville Country Club, local residents gathered for an event to bring awareness to diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive brainstem cancer with an extremely low survival rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|May 12
|Hey Pissant
|7
|SC town considers ban on illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|May 3
|Goodman
|8
|Summerville Police Department (Nov '08)
|Apr 27
|Innocent bystander
|4
|Berkeley Co. deputies release dash cam video in...
|Apr '17
|Lady Rivera
|2
|After three days the South Carolina Senate leav...
|Apr '17
|Lady Rivera
|1
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr '17
|Leslie Fish
|3
|wal mart parking lot sex (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Denny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC