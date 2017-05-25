Residents raise DIPG awareness

Randy Hinton describes it as a "serial child killer" when he reminisces on how a childhood cancer brought pain and suffering to the innocent life of his then-five-year-old daughter Haley and ultimately took her life. On Thursday at the Summerville Country Club, local residents gathered for an event to bring awareness to diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive brainstem cancer with an extremely low survival rate.

