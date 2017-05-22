RadioShack closing Mount Pleasant sto...

RadioShack closing Mount Pleasant store; one dealer left in Charleston area

Friday May 12

RadioShack's last corporate-owned store in the region recently hoisted its closing banner outside the shop at 629 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in the Plaza at East Cooper Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant. It's set to go dark at the end of May, according to a store clerk.

