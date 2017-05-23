Moncks Corner to welcome solar eclipse
On Aug. 21, a solar eclipse, in which the moon completely blocks the sun from view, will cast a shadow across the United States. The eclipse is slated to begin in Oregon around 10:15 a.m. and will end in Charleston at about 2:48 p.m., according to Great American Eclipse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|May 12
|Hey Pissant
|7
|SC town considers ban on illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|May 3
|Goodman
|8
|Summerville Police Department (Nov '08)
|Apr 27
|Innocent bystander
|4
|Berkeley Co. deputies release dash cam video in...
|Apr '17
|Lady Rivera
|2
|After three days the South Carolina Senate leav...
|Apr '17
|Lady Rivera
|1
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr '17
|Leslie Fish
|3
|wal mart parking lot sex (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Denny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC