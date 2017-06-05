Moncks Corner PD looking for suspect after assault at Subway
Authorities are told it all started when a man and a male employee exchanged words at the drive-thru of the restaurant on Rembert C. Dennis Boulevard. According to the incident report, the customer, who is black, asked "you got a problem cracker?" at some point while ordering and the employee responded with "f**** you."
