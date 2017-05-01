Family of teen who drowned in Tailrace Canal urges others to stay away from area
Donovan and Portia Smalley say people should not swim in the Tailrace Canal after their son drowned Sunday In the last four years, there have been 26 drownings in Berkeley County, of that number, at least eight have been in the Tailrace Canal in Moncks Corner, according to the County Coroner. Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury, who is also the Chief of the Rescue Squad, said the most recent case is that of 15-year-old Donovan "Deuce" Smalley II, of Goose Creek.
