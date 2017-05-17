Deputies seeking to identify two after $100k worth of copper stolen
Berkeley County investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men in connection to the theft of more than $100,000 worth of copper. The thefts happened at the VIVA Recycling center on Old Depot Road in Moncks Corner off of Cypress Gardens Road.
