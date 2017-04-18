Without new air service from Charlest...

Without new air service from Charleston, Volvo will keep its headquarters grounded in New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Post and Courier

Katarina Fjording, Volvo's vice president of purchasing and manufacturing, talks about the progress of the Swedish automaker's manufacturing campus in Berkeley County. File/Brad Nettles/Staff Work continues on the $500 million Volvo Cars manufacturing campus in Berkeley County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... Wed Leslie Fish 3
wal mart parking lot sex (Nov '12) Apr 18 Denny 2
Wannabe Gangster Disciples in Summerville/Knigh... Mar 30 ImWatchingYouHell... 1
Showa Denko employees? Mar '17 CuriousCat 1
Patricia Kennedy (Nov '14) Feb '17 Lying Lawyers 3
Slums of Summerville Magwood Feb '17 Mr Fuji 1
Moving from NJ Feb '17 KatieOM 1
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC