Sunny and high near 79 today in Charleston
The forecast in the Charleston area is looking clear again, except for a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in some inland areas of the Lowcountry. Areas that could see thunderstorms in the late afternoon hours include Summerville and Moncks Corner.
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wal mart parking lot sex (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|Denny
|2
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 15
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Wannabe Gangster Disciples in Summerville/Knigh...
|Mar 30
|ImWatchingYouHell...
|1
|Showa Denko employees?
|Mar 20
|CuriousCat
|1
|Patricia Kennedy (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Lying Lawyers
|3
|Slums of Summerville Magwood
|Feb '17
|Mr Fuji
|1
|Moving from NJ
|Feb '17
|KatieOM
|1
