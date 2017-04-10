New Charleston apartment owners look ...

New Charleston apartment owners look to expand Meeting Street complex

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Post and Courier

The new owners of the 42-unit 400 Meeting Street Apartments want to add six units on a nearby lot. Leroy Burnell/Staff Just a few weeks after investors acquired a downtown Charleston student apartment complex, they are changing the name and looking to expand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wannabe Gangster Disciples in Summerville/Knigh... Mar 30 ImWatchingYouHell... 1
Showa Denko employees? Mar 20 CuriousCat 1
Patricia Kennedy (Nov '14) Feb '17 Lying Lawyers 3
Slums of Summerville Magwood Feb '17 Mr Fuji 1
Moving from NJ Feb '17 KatieOM 1
Planning to move to Summerville in July (Feb '09) Feb '17 KatieOM 6
kentucky gurl (Mar '16) Feb '17 Amelia 4
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,078 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC