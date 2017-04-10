Moncks Corner Farmers Market begins n...

Moncks Corner Farmers Market begins new season under pavilion

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Summerville Journal Scene

Local officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion, kicking off the second full-season of the town's Farmers Market. Those in attendance included Moncks Corner Mayor Michael A. Lockliear, Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler, County Sheriff Duane Lewis, Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic, and St. Stephen Mayor Pro-Team Robbie Ballentine along with other county and city councilmembers.

