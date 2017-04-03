Meet Cpl. Southerland: Troop 6 'Trooper of the Year'
A farm boy from small town Marshville, North Carolina, Daniel Southerland moved to the Lowcountry at age 8, where he grew up in Berkeley County-not knowing he would one day guard the community from danger. The 29-year-old was celebrated this month as the top highway patrolman for Troop six, which serves a six-county region including Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston.
