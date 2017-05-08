Little David Ukulele & Dulcimer Festival
The Little David Ukulele & Dulcimer Festival brought musical tradition and live performances to Old Santee Canal Park on Sunday, April 23, 2017. The Little David Ukulele & Dulcimer Festival brought musical tradition and live performances to Old Santee Canal Park on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC town considers ban on illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|May 3
|Goodman
|8
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Apr 29
|joe
|6
|Summerville Police Department (Nov '08)
|Apr 27
|Innocent bystander
|4
|Berkeley Co. deputies release dash cam video in...
|Apr 22
|Lady Rivera
|2
|After three days the South Carolina Senate leav...
|Apr 22
|Lady Rivera
|1
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|wal mart parking lot sex (Nov '12)
|Apr 18
|Denny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC