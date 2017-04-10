Lawsuit filed on behalf of father and...

Lawsuit filed on behalf of father and son killed in Moncks Corner mid-air plane crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Post and Courier

Family of a father and son who were killed when an Air Force plane cleaved their civilian Cessna in half mid-air July 7, 2015, filed a wrongful death lawsuit last week against the American government. The suit, filed by the Motley Rice law firm, alleges the Federal Aviation Administration personnel responsible for air traffic control that day failed to react appropriately to the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... Sat jimwildrickjr 2
Wannabe Gangster Disciples in Summerville/Knigh... Mar 30 ImWatchingYouHell... 1
Showa Denko employees? Mar 20 CuriousCat 1
Patricia Kennedy (Nov '14) Feb '17 Lying Lawyers 3
Slums of Summerville Magwood Feb '17 Mr Fuji 1
Moving from NJ Feb '17 KatieOM 1
Planning to move to Summerville in July (Feb '09) Feb '17 KatieOM 6
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,354,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC