Lawsuit filed on behalf of father and son killed in Moncks Corner mid-air plane crash
Family of a father and son who were killed when an Air Force plane cleaved their civilian Cessna in half mid-air July 7, 2015, filed a wrongful death lawsuit last week against the American government. The suit, filed by the Motley Rice law firm, alleges the Federal Aviation Administration personnel responsible for air traffic control that day failed to react appropriately to the situation.
