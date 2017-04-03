Cypress Gardens, still a year away from reopening, looking at $6 million in improvements
Cypress Gardens education coordinator Elizabeth Vaughn along with volunteers Ruth Rioux and Anita Means clean up the dead portions of plants in the butterfly garden on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The structure was just recently fixed and the interior cleanup begun.
