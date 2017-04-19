Charlamagne Tha God Releases First Book 'Black Privilege'
In his new book, Charlamagne Tha God presents his comic, often controversial, and always brutally honest insights on how living an authentic life is the quickest path to success. Beginning with his journey from the small town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina to his headline grabbing interviews with celebrities like Justin Bieber, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and Hillary Clinton, he shares how he turned his troubled early life around by owning his mistakes and refusing to give up on his dreams, even after his controversial opinions got him fired from several on-air jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berkeley Co. deputies release dash cam video in...
|Apr 22
|Lady Rivera
|2
|After three days the South Carolina Senate leav...
|Apr 22
|Lady Rivera
|1
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|wal mart parking lot sex (Nov '12)
|Apr 18
|Denny
|2
|Wannabe Gangster Disciples in Summerville/Knigh...
|Mar 30
|ImWatchingYouHell...
|1
|Showa Denko employees?
|Mar '17
|CuriousCat
|1
|Patricia Kennedy (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Lying Lawyers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC