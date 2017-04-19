Charlamagne Tha God Releases First Book 'Black Privilege'

In his new book, Charlamagne Tha God presents his comic, often controversial, and always brutally honest insights on how living an authentic life is the quickest path to success. Beginning with his journey from the small town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina to his headline grabbing interviews with celebrities like Justin Bieber, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and Hillary Clinton, he shares how he turned his troubled early life around by owning his mistakes and refusing to give up on his dreams, even after his controversial opinions got him fired from several on-air jobs.

