Berkeley County explores fundraising plan to revive Cypress Gardens
The gardens closed indefinitely in Oct. 2015, following extensive damage from the 1000-year flood. The attraction, which includes boat rides on a black swamp and a butterfly house, has been featured in numerous national magazines and popular television shows and motion pictures including The Notebook and The Patriot, its website says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wannabe Gangster Disciples in Summerville/Knigh...
|Mar 30
|ImWatchingYouHell...
|1
|Showa Denko employees?
|Mar 20
|CuriousCat
|1
|Patricia Kennedy (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Lying Lawyers
|3
|Slums of Summerville Magwood
|Feb '17
|Mr Fuji
|1
|Moving from NJ
|Feb '17
|KatieOM
|1
|Planning to move to Summerville in July (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|KatieOM
|6
|kentucky gurl (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Amelia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC