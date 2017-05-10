Berkeley County Coroner: Autopsy of dead inmate shows no signs of...

Berkeley County Coroner: Autopsy of d...

Thursday Apr 27

An autopsy of an inmate who was discovered dead this week at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner has revealed no signs of foul play. Toxicology test results on 32-year-old Summerville resident James Perritte are pending and could take several weeks, said Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

