Port plans mitigation bank on Daniel Island
The S.C. State Ports Authority wants to convert 115 acres of saltmarsh on Daniel Island into the state's largest saltwater mitigation bank for economic projects and a permanently protected recreational space for Lowcountry residents. The acreage is part of a larger land holding leftover from a decades-old, failed terminal project.
