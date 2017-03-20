Police: Homeowner fatally shoots home invasion suspect, 2nd suspect arrested

Police say a fatal shooting Tuesday night at a Moncks Corner home was justified because the homeowner was protecting his family from a home invasion. Police Chief Ric Ollic told reporters Wednesday afternoon their investigation revealed a man the Berkeley County Coroner identified as Elijah A. White, Jr., 30, forced his way into a home on Post Oak Court off Highway 52. White was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask and gloves, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.