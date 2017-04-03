Moncks Corner man who killed intruder...

Moncks Corner man who killed intruder in self-defense jailed in federal drug conspiracy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Post and Courier

The Moncks Corner man who police said defended his family last month by shooting an armed intruder to death has been jailed a second time in connection with a federal drug probe, court documents and officials said. Justin Washington, 27, was free on bail in the federal case and confined to his house when a masked gunman broke into his home last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wannabe Gangster Disciples in Summerville/Knigh... Mar 30 ImWatchingYouHell... 1
Showa Denko employees? Mar 20 CuriousCat 1
Patricia Kennedy (Nov '14) Feb '17 Lying Lawyers 3
Slums of Summerville Magwood Feb '17 Mr Fuji 1
Moving from NJ Feb '17 KatieOM 1
Planning to move to Summerville in July (Feb '09) Feb '17 KatieOM 6
kentucky gurl (Mar '16) Feb '17 Amelia 4
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC