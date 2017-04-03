Moncks Corner man sentenced to 30 yea...

Moncks Corner man sentenced to 30 years for 2016 armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Post and Courier

Alfred Singleton, Jr. was found not guilty of a kidnapping charge also associated with the case, according to 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson's office. Singleton was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the armed robbery because of "the nature of the offense and the serious nature of his prior record," Wilson's office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wannabe Gangster Disciples in Summerville/Knigh... Mar 30 ImWatchingYouHell... 1
Showa Denko employees? Mar 20 CuriousCat 1
Patricia Kennedy (Nov '14) Feb '17 Lying Lawyers 3
Slums of Summerville Magwood Feb '17 Mr Fuji 1
Moving from NJ Feb '17 KatieOM 1
Planning to move to Summerville in July (Feb '09) Feb '17 KatieOM 6
kentucky gurl (Mar '16) Feb '17 Amelia 4
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,589 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC