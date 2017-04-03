Moncks Corner man sentenced to 30 years for 2016 armed robbery
Alfred Singleton, Jr. was found not guilty of a kidnapping charge also associated with the case, according to 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson's office. Singleton was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the armed robbery because of "the nature of the offense and the serious nature of his prior record," Wilson's office said.
