Moncks Corner man hit by two cars, ki...

Moncks Corner man hit by two cars, killed while crossing U.S. Highway 17-A

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post and Courier

A Moncks Corner man was hit by two vehicles and killed Saturday night in Berkeley County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. Alfonso Carlos Cruz-Rivera, 35, was attempting to walk across U.S. Highway 17-A near Garcia Lane at 8:50 p.m. when he was hit by a Toyota minivan that was traveling north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patricia Kennedy (Nov '14) Feb 25 Lying Lawyers 3
Slums of Summerville Magwood Feb 15 Mr Fuji 1
Moving from NJ Feb 13 KatieOM 1
Planning to move to Summerville in July (Feb '09) Feb 13 KatieOM 6
kentucky gurl (Mar '16) Feb 11 Amelia 4
News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) Feb '17 Another mother 51
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... Jan '17 Mikey Is A tRumpBOT 4
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Berkeley County was issued at March 14 at 3:25AM EDT

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,536,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC