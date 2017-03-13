Moncks Corner man charged with sexually assaulting girl
The North Charleston Police Department has charged 31-year-old Johnathan Galloway of Moncks Corner with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patricia Kennedy (Nov '14)
|Feb 25
|Lying Lawyers
|3
|Slums of Summerville Magwood
|Feb 15
|Mr Fuji
|1
|Moving from NJ
|Feb 13
|KatieOM
|1
|Planning to move to Summerville in July (Feb '09)
|Feb 13
|KatieOM
|6
|kentucky gurl (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Amelia
|4
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Another mother
|51
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Jan '17
|Mikey Is A tRumpBOT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC