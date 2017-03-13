Moncks Corner family gets new home to...

Moncks Corner family gets new home to replace house damaged in 2015 flood

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Post and Courier

While the adults talked inside, Arthur and Jennifer Brown's children Andreas, 9, Ava, 6, and Arielle, 3, played outside their new home in Moncks Corner on Monday. Their former mobile home was damaged in the October 2015 storm and the Disaster Recovery Network worked with several agencies in the replacement effort, the first completed in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester County.

