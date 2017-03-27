Lowcountry man gets 30 years for arme...

Lowcountry man gets 30 years for armed robbery at Goose Creek gas station

A Lowcountry man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for an armed robbery at a Goose Creek gas station last year. Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson said a Berkeley County jury convicted Alfred Singleton, Jr., this week for the armed robbery of the Speedway gas station in Goose Creek on June 1, 2016.

