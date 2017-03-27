Homicide of Ridgeville shooting suspe...

Homicide of Ridgeville shooting suspect ruled justifiable

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Post and Courier

A fatal shooting that occurred as several men fought over a debt in Ridgeville has been ruled a justifiable homicide. Berkeley County sheriff's deputies said Rivers went to a home at 225 Garden Court, off S.C. Highway 27, to collect a debt from resident Diamonte Evans, 20. An argument ensued.

