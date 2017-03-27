Google shouldn't tap aquifer
The Lowcountry is proud to be home to Google's Berkeley County server farm and happy to see it growing, but the tech giant needs to restrain its plans to consume pristine water from a deep aquifer that needs to be managed responsibly. Google, now permitted 500,000 gallons per day, wants to draw up to 1.5 million gallons daily to help cool its massive array of temperature-sensitive computers on its 500-acre site off Highway 52 between Goose Creek and Moncks Corner.
