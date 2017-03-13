Family unharmed following fatal shooting outside Moncks Corner home

Moncks Corner Police are searching for a woman seen at the time of a reported home burglary that ended in a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Moncks Corner Police Chief Ric Ollic said officers responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. for a burglary in progress at a home on Post Oak Court off Highway 52. Authorities say a couple and their child were in the home when they called 911 to report someone had tried to get in their home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.