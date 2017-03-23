Berkeley voters to head to polls on March 28 for two special elections
Voters in the southern end of Berkeley County will go to the polls March 28 to fill unexpired terms on the Hanahan City Council and Berkeley County School Board. "Typically in special elections, turnout is pretty low," said county Elections Director Adam Hammons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
