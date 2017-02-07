To the Archives! How a group of French refugees shaped Charleston, South Carolina
This clip from an April 6, 1980 edition of the Evening Post shows an article about the influence of French Huguenots, once considered refugees, on Charleston and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This clip from an April 6, 1980 edition of the Evening Post shows an article about the influence of French Huguenots, once considered refugees, on Charleston and the South Carolina Lowcountry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|Feb 5
|Another mother
|51
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Jan '17
|Mikey Is A tRumpBOT
|4
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|Jan '17
|Its Bad
|2
|Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09)
|Dec '16
|unrelated question
|57
|Review: All Alterations Custom Tailoring (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Chrystal and Aiden
|12
|Old back RiverRd
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement
|Dec '16
|Fartley McCrappin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC