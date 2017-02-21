Short Circuit: A roundup of recent fe...

Short Circuit: A roundup of recent federal court decisions

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events It's one of the most vexed questions in originalist constitutional interpretation: What's a judge to do when inquiry into original meaning doesn't yield a clear answer? In their new paper, " The Letter and the Spirit: The Judicial Duty of Good-Faith Constitutional Construction ," Professor Randy Barnett and Assistant Director of the Center for Judicial Engagement Evan Bernick undertake to answer it.

