Romancing the stage

Romancing the stage

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Summerville Journal Scene

Ethan and Melissa Goodman, both members of local acting group the Flowertown Players, share a kiss in front of the James F. Dean Community Theatre in Summerville, where they married in June. Example of an engraved brick that local theater group the Flowertown Players are selling to construct a Walk of Fame outside their facility in downtown Summerville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slums of Summerville Magwood Feb 15 Mr Fuji 1
Moving from NJ Feb 13 KatieOM 1
Planning to move to Summerville in July (Feb '09) Feb 13 KatieOM 6
kentucky gurl (Mar '16) Feb 11 Amelia 4
News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) Feb 5 Another mother 51
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... Jan '17 Mikey Is A tRumpBOT 4
News North Charleston woman arrested in connection w... Jan '17 Its Bad 2
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,249 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC