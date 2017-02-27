Police: 1 of 3 men arrested in Orangeburg robbery charged in Moncks Corner case
One of three Lowcountry men charged in the armed robbery of an Orangeburg video game store now faces an armed robbery charge in Moncks Corner, authorities said Monday. The Moncks Corner Gamestop was robbed on Jan. 24 when an armed man entered the store and took cash and two PS4 game consoles, Ollic said.
