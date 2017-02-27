Man charged in Moncks Corner armed robbery

A Wadmalaw Island man is charged with armed robbery after a holdup at a Game Stop store in Moncks Corner. Police allege that Robert Coaxum, 24, of Dunwell Road, was one of two suspects who entered the business at 505 U.S. Highway 52 and stole cash on Jan. 24. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.