Former Berkeley County jail deputy charged with assault on inmate

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Post and Courier

Devin Leann Lopez, 37, is charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident at Hill-Finklea Detention Center in 2014, the State Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday. She was booked into the Moncks Corner jail.

