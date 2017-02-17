Former Berkeley County jail deputy charged with assault on inmate
Devin Leann Lopez, 37, is charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident at Hill-Finklea Detention Center in 2014, the State Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday. She was booked into the Moncks Corner jail.
