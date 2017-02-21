Doc Williams SPCA needs to borrow medical equipment after water heater break down
Jannetta Smith and Dr. Tom Hentges prep a small dog for neutering at the Doc Williams SPCA Spay & Neuter Clinic last month. The clinic flooded Friday, and staffers need to borrow some medical equipment before they can continue doing surgeries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slums of Summerville Magwood
|Feb 15
|Mr Fuji
|1
|Moving from NJ
|Feb 13
|KatieOM
|1
|Planning to move to Summerville in July (Feb '09)
|Feb 13
|KatieOM
|6
|kentucky gurl (Mar '16)
|Feb 11
|Amelia
|4
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|Feb 5
|Another mother
|51
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Jan '17
|Mikey Is A tRumpBOT
|4
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|Jan '17
|Its Bad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC