CSI Moncks Corner: Berkeley school bo...

CSI Moncks Corner: Berkeley school board hires forensic auditor

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Post and Courier

Concerned about the amount of money that may have been taken from the district, the Berkeley County School Board on Tuesday voted to hire a forensic auditor. Longtime Chief Financial Officer Brantley, 60, was fired Feb. 7 after district officials learned of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Wells Fargo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patricia Kennedy (Nov '14) Feb 25 Lying Lawyers 3
Slums of Summerville Magwood Feb 15 Mr Fuji 1
Moving from NJ Feb 13 KatieOM 1
Planning to move to Summerville in July (Feb '09) Feb 13 KatieOM 6
kentucky gurl (Mar '16) Feb 11 Amelia 4
News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) Feb 5 Another mother 51
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... Jan '17 Mikey Is A tRumpBOT 4
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC