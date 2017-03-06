CSI Moncks Corner: Berkeley school board hires forensic auditor
Concerned about the amount of money that may have been taken from the district, the Berkeley County School Board on Tuesday voted to hire a forensic auditor. Longtime Chief Financial Officer Brantley, 60, was fired Feb. 7 after district officials learned of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Wells Fargo.
