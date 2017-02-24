Charlamagne Tha God Is Taking Over
The co-host of the popular radio show The Breakfast Club opens up about his controversial relationship with the right-wing screamhead, black celebs meeting with Trump, and much more. How did a kid from Moncks Corner, South Carolina, grow up to be a hip-hop arbiter and self-described "super jock?" Charlamagne Tha God credits both God and The Secret -style positive thinking for his radio personality superstardom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patricia Kennedy (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Lying Lawyers
|3
|Slums of Summerville Magwood
|Feb 15
|Mr Fuji
|1
|Moving from NJ
|Feb 13
|KatieOM
|1
|Planning to move to Summerville in July (Feb '09)
|Feb 13
|KatieOM
|6
|kentucky gurl (Mar '16)
|Feb 11
|Amelia
|4
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|Feb 5
|Another mother
|51
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Jan '17
|Mikey Is A tRumpBOT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC