Breezy, high near 66 today in Charleston

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Post and Courier

Once clouds and early-morning isolated showers clear, forecasters say Thursday should be sunny and cool, with a high near 66. And it'll be breezy today, with winds picking up in the morning. Gusts as high as 40 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

