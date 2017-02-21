Breezy, high near 66 today in Charleston
Once clouds and early-morning isolated showers clear, forecasters say Thursday should be sunny and cool, with a high near 66. And it'll be breezy today, with winds picking up in the morning. Gusts as high as 40 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
