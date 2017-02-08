Authorities identify missing Santee C...

Authorities identify missing Santee Cooper security worker

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Michael Curry, 53, missed a radio check-in while on duty at the Jefferies Hydroelectric Station in Moncks Corner, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. Lewis said his office was called at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday to assist in the search.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) Feb 5 Another mother 51
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... Jan '17 Mikey Is A tRumpBOT 4
News North Charleston woman arrested in connection w... Jan '17 Its Bad 2
Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09) Dec '16 unrelated question 57
Review: All Alterations Custom Tailoring (May '11) Dec '16 Chrystal and Aiden 12
Old back RiverRd Dec '16 Anonymous 1
Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement Dec '16 Fartley McCrappin... 2
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,804 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC