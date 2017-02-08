Authorities identify missing Santee Cooper security worker
Michael Curry, 53, missed a radio check-in while on duty at the Jefferies Hydroelectric Station in Moncks Corner, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. Lewis said his office was called at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday to assist in the search.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|Feb 5
|Another mother
|51
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Jan '17
|Mikey Is A tRumpBOT
|4
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|Jan '17
|Its Bad
|2
|Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09)
|Dec '16
|unrelated question
|57
|Review: All Alterations Custom Tailoring (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Chrystal and Aiden
|12
|Old back RiverRd
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement
|Dec '16
|Fartley McCrappin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC