Truck driver charged after slamming i...

Truck driver charged after slamming into Moncks Corner restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Moncks Corner officers say Arthur Hacker of Summerville took a turn too fast and hit a Huddle House at the corner of Hwy 52 and N Live Oak Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday. "It was the scariest thing to ever happen in my life," A Huddle House employee said, visibly shaken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) Jan 10 Maam 48
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... Jan 7 Mikey Is A tRumpBOT 6
News North Charleston woman arrested in connection w... Jan 5 Its Bad 2
Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09) Dec '16 unrelated question 57
Review: All Alterations Custom Tailoring (May '11) Dec '16 Chrystal and Aiden 12
Old back RiverRd Dec '16 Anonymous 1
Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement Dec '16 Fartley McCrappin... 2
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC