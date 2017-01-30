Truck driver charged after slamming into Moncks Corner restaurant
Moncks Corner officers say Arthur Hacker of Summerville took a turn too fast and hit a Huddle House at the corner of Hwy 52 and N Live Oak Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday. "It was the scariest thing to ever happen in my life," A Huddle House employee said, visibly shaken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moncks Corner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|Jan 10
|Maam
|48
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Jan 7
|Mikey Is A tRumpBOT
|6
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|Jan 5
|Its Bad
|2
|Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09)
|Dec '16
|unrelated question
|57
|Review: All Alterations Custom Tailoring (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Chrystal and Aiden
|12
|Old back RiverRd
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement
|Dec '16
|Fartley McCrappin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Moncks Corner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC