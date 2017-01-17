Reader photos: Only in the Lowcountry
This winter sunset was taken by me on Jan. 5 from Lockwood Boulevard just as it turns into Broad. Where else but the Lowcountry could you get these dynamic clouds, vibrant colors and nautical setting with all its serenity, splendor and calm? From Sheila Wrenn of Moncks Corner: This picture was taken at the ruins of Biggins Chapel in Cordesville in Berkeley County.
