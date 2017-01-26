Official: Hazardous material at Berkeley Co. courthouse identified as heroin
Officials with Trident Health Systems say a substance found at the Berkeley County courthouse that sent people to the hospital has been identified as heroin. According to Berkeley County Government officials, more than five people were hospitalized after coming into contact with a substance at the holding cells at the courthouse on California Avenue.
