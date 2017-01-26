Moncks Corner police investigating armed robbery at Game Stop
Officers were dispatched to the scene, 505 U.S. Highway 52, around 1:30 p.m., said Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic. The suspects left on foot with an as of yet undetermined amount of cash, he said.
