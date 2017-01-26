Moncks Corner police investigating ar...

Moncks Corner police investigating armed robbery at Game Stop

Tuesday Jan 24

Officers were dispatched to the scene, 505 U.S. Highway 52, around 1:30 p.m., said Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic. The suspects left on foot with an as of yet undetermined amount of cash, he said.

Moncks Corner Discussions

News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) Jan 10 Maam 48
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... Jan 7 Mikey Is A tRumpBOT 6
News North Charleston woman arrested in connection w... Jan 5 Its Bad 2
Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09) Dec 30 unrelated question 57
Review: All Alterations Custom Tailoring (May '11) Dec '16 Chrystal and Aiden 12
Old back RiverRd Dec '16 Anonymous 1
Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement Dec '16 Fartley McCrappin... 2
Moncks Corner, SC

