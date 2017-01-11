Family displaced after house fire in Moncks Corner
The Red Cross is providing the family, two adults and three children, with food, clothing and temporary lodging, along with comfort kits. "The victims were also given referrals to partner agencies to help with their long-term recovery," Red Cross officials said."
