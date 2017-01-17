Development plans floated for ex-nursery tract in Berkeley County
The InterTech Group Inc. is testing the development waters for the former Carolina Nurseries property, a nearly 700-acre tract it owns along a busy Berkeley County traffic corridor. The North Charleston-based company unveiled its preliminary plans for the U.S. Highway 52 tract between Moncks Corner and Goose Creek at an informational meeting with nearby residents and local officials Tuesday night.
