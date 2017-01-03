Coroner identifies passenger killed in DUI crash near Ashley River Road
Charles Cameron Cox, 23, from the Charleston area, died at 2:19 a.m. at Medical University Hospital, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. Lorenzo Jaquane Baker, 23, of Treeline Drive in Moncks Corner, was the driving the vehicle, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
