Charleston ports agency proposal would preserve Daniel Island waterfront property
The State Ports Authority wants to convert roughly 115 acres of land it owns on Daniel Island into a saltwater wetlands mitigation bank, preserving the site for public recreational use in what would become South Carolina's largest saltwater restoration project. "A lot of creativity has gone into this - I think it's good for the port and the community," said Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO.
