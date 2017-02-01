Century Aluminum takes power price fi...

Century Aluminum takes power price fight with Santee Cooper to federal court

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Post and Courier

Century Aluminum, owner of the Mount Holly smelter in Goose Creek, on Monday filed a federal antitrust lawsuit over electricity prices against Moncks Corner-based utility Santee Cooper. Century Aluminum, owner of the Mount Holly smelter in Goose Creek, on Monday filed a federal antitrust lawsuit over electricity prices against Moncks Corner-based utility Santee Cooper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moncks Corner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) Jan 10 Maam 48
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... Jan 7 Mikey Is A tRumpBOT 6
News North Charleston woman arrested in connection w... Jan 5 Its Bad 2
Healthfirst - Summerville DO NOT GO THERE! (May '09) Dec '16 unrelated question 57
Review: All Alterations Custom Tailoring (May '11) Dec '16 Chrystal and Aiden 12
Old back RiverRd Dec '16 Anonymous 1
Krystle Gadsden/James Wells engagement Dec '16 Fartley McCrappin... 2
See all Moncks Corner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moncks Corner Forum Now

Moncks Corner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moncks Corner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Moncks Corner, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC